Chaos at discom office as Sonepat residents, staff get into war of words

Sonepat, May 28

High drama was witnessed at the office of Superintending Engineer (SE), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Geetu Ram Tanwar today when some local residents of western part of the city reached there with complaints on a poor power supply. A junior engineer (JE) and the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Industrial Area reportedly misbehaved with the residents in the presence of the SE.

Taking note of this, SE Tanwar suspended the JE on the spot and also recommended action against the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Industrial Area subdivision.

The residents also filed a complaint against the JE and the SDO to the police and demanded registration of a case against the officers.

Irked with the poor power supply, the residents had gone to the SE office to lodge a complaint.

Atul Jain, BJP municipal councillor, Ward 15, Sanjay Verma, ex-chairman, market committee, Sanjay Singla, president, Jila Vyapar Mandal, alleged that the residents were facing a lot of problems due to unscheduled power cuts, scarcity of potable water in the western part of the city.

Verma said residents were reeling under unscheduled cuts for over 10-12 hours in the scorching heat. He said when the residents tried to lodge complaints about the problems to the officials concerned, they didn’t pick their phones and if they did, they didn’t reply properly.

BJP councillor Jain said the power lines were not being maintained properly and due to the lethargic attitude of the officials, residents were forced to face a lot of problems. “The employees don’t reach in time to rectify the faults. They take more than five hours to reach,” he added.

The residents said they went to file a complaint about the callous attitude of the power officials in their area. After hearing their grievance, SE Geetu Ram Tanwar called JE Sukhbeer Singh and SDO Vicky Gahlawat to his office. But, the JE and SDO not only misbehaved with the people and SE Tanwar, they also threatened them of dire consequences, the residents alleged in their complaint.

Thereafter, Verma said they called the police. A complaint against both officers was lodged with the Civil Lines police seeking criminal cases against them for threatening people.

Geetu Ram Tanwar, SE, UHBVN, said due to the scorching heat, the demand of power supply has increased in the district by over 25 per cent.

“Some people came to my office with their complaints today. However, JE Sukhbeer Singh and SDO Vicky Gahalwat misbehaved with me and the people,” he said.

JE Sukhbeer Singh has been suspended on the spot and action has been recommended against SDO Vicky Gahlawat to the headquarters, he said.

