A man (quack) allegedly running a private clinic illegally has been booked on the charge of rape after a woman accused him of raping her on the pretext of administering her an injection at his clinic in a village of Yamunanagar district.

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On the complaint of the rape victim, who belongs to a colony of Chhachhrauli town of the district, a case was registered against the accused Shameem of a village under Sections 115, 351 (2) and 64 (2) (e) of BNS at Chhachhrauli police station on June 4.

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The complainant told the police that she had visited a clinic in a village with her husband to seek medical treatment.

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She said that when her husband briefly left for a nearby village for work, the accused Shameem asked her to come inside in the temporary cabin of the clinic for an injection.

“The accused took me behind a curtain inside the clinic. Under the pretext of administering an injection, he made me lie down on a bench/bed and raped me. Despite my resistance, the accused continued with the act,” the victim told the police.

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According to information, the situation took a dramatic turn when the woman’s husband returned to the clinic.

He reportedly found the accused and his wife together and immediately objected. This reportedly led to a physical altercation between the husband of the victim and the accused.

The victim further told the police that the accused threatened both her and her husband with serious consequences if they disclosed the matter to anyone.

Investigating officer Ved Pal told mediapersons that a case had been registered against the accused and efforts were under way to arrest him.