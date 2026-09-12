Chaos during Rohtak Bar Association polls, counting delayed by 4 hours

Mounting tension gripped the Rohtak District Bar Association’s election on Friday as the counting of votes was delayed by nearly four hours, triggering protests, slogan-raising and heated exchanges between advocates and police personnel amid heavy security deployment. The protesters also threatened to block the road if the counting process was not started soon.

Surendra Laura, assistant returning officer, said the delay occurred due to the large number of candidates and their supporters present inside the counting hall. They were asked to leave the counting centre to facilitate the process, but they refused to do so, resulting in a standoff that continued for nearly four hours, he added.

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“The candidates wanted the counting to be conducted in their presence, but it was not possible to allow them inside due to their large number. Moreover, in earlier elections too, the counting was conducted by the polling staff appointed by the district administration in the absence of the candidates. Later, the Rohtak SDM and City Magistrate reached the counting centre, following which it was decided to allow a common representative of all candidates to remain at the centre. The counting was subsequently started at around 10 pm,” Laura said.

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Earlier, a total of 2,751 out of 3,247 eligible voters exercised their franchise in the election. Polling concluded at 5.45 pm, following which the counting of votes was scheduled to begin immediately. However, the counting was delayed by nearly four hours.

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Hari Swaroop Hooda emerged victorious in the presidential election, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 278 votes. Hari Swaroop secured 957 votes. Hooda belongs to the camp of former presidents Lokendra Phogat and Arvind Sheoran, who had actively campaigned to ensure his victory.

Rajneesh Hooda finished second with 679 votes, followed by outgoing president Deepak Hooda, who secured 632 votes. Umesh Bhardwaj and Deepak Bhardwaj polled 257 and 190 votes, respectively.

In the other key posts, Manish Kaushik was elected vice-president, Kiran was elected to the vice-president (women) post, Karan Singh Narang became general secretary, and Priyanka was elected joint secretary.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Ashok Kadian alleged that “intentional” mismanagement marred the polling and counting process throughout the day, which resulted in a lower voter turnout and chaos following the polling.

“This is the constitutional right of every candidate or their agent to be present at the counting centre to ensure transparency. It is unfortunate that the Rohtak Bar Association used to set an example of brotherhood during elections, but this time, chaos prevailed throughout the day,” Kadian added.