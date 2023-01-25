Charges framed in Prince murder case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 24

The court of Additional District and Session Judge Tarun Singal today framed charges under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against Bholu, the accused in Prince murder case.

When the court asked Bholu whether he wanted a trial or considered himself guilty, the accused agreed to face the trial. The trial in the case will start from February 20 and the court has asked the CBI to produce the witnesses. Barun Thakur, father of prince, said, “The trial of the case will start after five years. I have full faith in the judiciary. I hope my son will get justice.”

The body of seven-year-old Prince was found inside the toilet of a school in Gurugram on September 8, 2017.