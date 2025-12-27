DT
PT
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
Chargesheet XEN over water supply complaint, orders Revenue Minister

Chargesheet XEN over water supply complaint, orders Revenue Minister

Vipul Goel chairs meeting of Public Grievances Committeex

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 03:35 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Minister Vipul Goel (C) chairs a meeting of the District Public Grievances Committee in Rewari on Friday.
Haryana Minister for Revenue and Urban Local Bodies Vipul Goel has asked the officers to be more vigilant regarding the problems being faced by residents.

“If the officers concerned examine the residents’ grievances and take effective action at their level before presenting the same at the meeting, many problems can be resolved at the initial stage,” Goel stated while presiding over a meeting of the District Grievance Redressal Committee here today.

Hearing a complaint regarding the supply of clean drinking water in Suncity township, the minister ordered legal action against the builder. He also ordered that an Executive Engineer of the local Municipal Council be chargesheeted over a complaint regarding water supply in Sector-3.

Goel ordered that a show-cause notice be issued to the District Town Planner (DTP) as he was not present at the meeting and was stated to be on leave without the knowledge of the district authorities.

Hearing a complaint filed by Advocate Gokul Chand regarding the non-approval of his plot’s map, the minister directed District Municipal Commissioner Brahma Prakash to issue a NOC and restore the map as of 2003.

Richpal, a resident of Baldhan Khurd village, complained about illegal mining and the dumping of loose earth on the road, Goel directed the officials concerned to follow the instructions given by Kosli MLA Anil Yadav upon inspection of the site.

Ramprasad of Karnawas village complained about illegal encroachments on a village road. The minister directed the local BDPO, Dahina, to get the encroachments removed within two days.

Pritam Singh, a resident of Bhadawas village, complained that the children were unable to complete their syllabus due to the absence of a chemistry teacher at the government school of the village.

District Education Officer Bijender Hooda stated that the chemistry teacher had joined duty and another teacher has also been appointed. Additional classes will now be held to ensure that the curriculum is completed.

Rewari MLA Laxman Singh Yadav, Bawal MLA Dr Krishan Kumar, Kosli MLA Anil Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena, Superintendent of Police Hemendra Meena, ADC Rahul Modi, BJP district president Dr Vandana Popli and local Municipal Council Chairperson Poonam Yadav were also present.

