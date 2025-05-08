Charkhi Dadri man killed in Bathinda crash

One of the persons killed in the freak mishap following the plane crash in Bathinda district of Punjab on Tuesday night has been identified as Govind (32), a resident of Charkhi Dadri.

Govind had gone for loading grains in Goniana grain market. He, along with other workers, was sleeping when he heard the sound of the crash.

Govind's friend Vikas said he went to take a look at the crash site in the fields, when a blast took place, killing him.

Two persons, including Govind, were killed and nine injured in the mishap.