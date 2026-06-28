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Home / Haryana / Charkhi Dadri police launch crackdown on social media gun culture; 56 accounts removed

Charkhi Dadri police launch crackdown on social media gun culture; 56 accounts removed

Charkhi Dadri police identify 76 social media accounts displaying arms; register three FIRs against some persons

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 05:47 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Charkhi Dadri police launched a crackdown on social media glorification of weapons and removed 56 social media accounts being misused by the anti-social elements to promote gun culture, criminal images.

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Superintendent of Police (SP) Logesh Kumar said the police have acted on the directions of the Haryana government to launch special crackdown against the display of weapons, promotion of gangster culture and glorification of criminals on social media platforms.

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He informed that the special drive was carried out between April 17 and June 26.

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During the campaign, police identified 76 social media accounts with a combined following of 2,35,018. Of these, 56 social media accounts, having a total reach of 1,88,991 followers, were taken down.

Police also registered three FIRs against some persons accused of displaying weapons and creating fear in society through social media posts.

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The SP said that several accounts were found sharing photographs and videos featuring pistols, country-made firearms and other weapons in an apparent attempt to attract youngsters towards gangster culture and project a criminal image and added that probe are also on to identify individuals appearing in the posts.

The SP said the misuse of social media to display weapons, promote gangster culture or spread fear in society would not be tolerated as it invites strict legal action due to violation of law.

He also appealed to the public, particularly youngsters, to use social media responsibly and promptly report any objectionable or unlawful online activity to the police.

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