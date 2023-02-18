 Charred bodies in car: 1 accused sent to police custody, Haryana to cancel arms licence of cow vigilante Monu Manesar : The Tribune India

Charred bodies in car: 1 accused sent to police custody, Haryana to cancel arms licence of cow vigilante Monu Manesar

Family members of victims meet Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot who assured them all the accused would be arrested at the earliest

Charred bodies in car: 1 accused sent to police custody, Haryana to cancel arms licence of cow vigilante Monu Manesar

Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found, at Loharu in Bhiwani district, Haryana. PTI file



PTI

Jaipur/Gurugram, February 18

A Rajasthan court on Saturday sent one accused to police remand for five days in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes, while Haryana authorities moved to cancel the arms licence of Monu Manesar who is among the four evading arrest in the case.

The family members of Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan whose charred bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who assured them all the accused would be arrested at the earliest.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who was in Rajasthan on a two-day visit, alleged that “delay” by the Rajasthan government in acting on the missing complaint lodged by the family members of two men allowed the accused to flee the state. He also accused the BJP of protecting such elements.

Members of Hindu outfits, including Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, held a protest in Gurugram, demanding a CBI inquiry in the case.

“The arrested accused Rinku Saini was produced before the court today from where he was sent to five-day police remand. The accused will be further interrogated,” Station House Officer of Gopalgarh Ramnaresh Meena said.

Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana’s Nuh district, was arrested on the basis of interrogation and technical analysis on Friday night. He works as a taxi driver and was involved with a cow vigilante group, the Rajasthan police said.

One of the key accused in the case is Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the Gurugram district president of Bajrang Dal who was a member of the district cow protection task force.

He was earlier named in an attempt to murder case registered at Pataudi police station in Gurugram on February 7 and police said they were trying to nab him.

Officials said they have started the process of cancellation of his arms licence.

DCP Manesar Manbir Singh under the rules, an arms licence is cancelled if the licence holder is booked for a heinous crime.

“The process of cancellation of the arms license of Monu Manesar has started and it will be cancelled soon,” he said.

Monu, who frequently courts controversy over the actions of his cow protection group, had posted a video on social media denying his involvement in the case.

He is known for sharing videos of vigilantes chasing, confronting and nabbing alleged cow smugglers. The videos, mostly live streams, have thousands of views and comments.

Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a police officer said.

“Family members had demanded justice and early arrest of all the accused. Chief Minister has assured that the accused will be arrested and cooperation from Haryana will be sought if it is required,” Rajasthan Minister of State for Education Zahida Khan, who led the delegation which met Gehlot, told reporters.

The family members of the deceased had named five men linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint to the police.

But protesting members of right-wing Hindu outfits on Saturday demanded an apology from the Gehlot government for “defaming” Bajrang Dal and its members and alleged that Rajasthan police was wrongly implicating members of cow protection groups in the case.

Shouting slogans like “Owaisi Murdabad” and “Gehlot Sarkar Murdabad”, the protesters handed over their memorandum to Naib Tehsildar Sushil Kumar.

“There should be an impartial inquiry into this entire matter first because we feel that the Gehlot government, by adopting a policy of appeasement under a conspiracy, wants to gain political mileage in the upcoming elections by implicating the cow vigilantes in false cases.

“This entire matter should be investigated by the CBI, and before the completion of the investigation, the cow protectors should not be harassed. Otherwise they will be forced to agitate,” said Ajit Yadav, district president of the VHP.

Owaisi said it is not a matter of Muslims, but of all those people who believe in rule of law and the Constitution.

“Nobody has the right to take the law into their hands. Otherwise where will be the need for police, administration and courts,” he said.

“Had the Rajasthan government taken immediate action on the missing complaint related to Junaid and Nasir, then they (abductors) would have not been able to cross the Rajasthan border,” Owaisi told reporters.

He said it was a painful incident.

“If the BJP keeps sheltering such radicals then it is not right for the country. These incidents occur, only and only, because the BJP helps such organisation, gives them strength and shelters them due to which police and administration do not take immediate action,” Owaisi alleged.

On the victims’ families alleging the Bajrang Dal’s role in the killings, the Rajasthan BJP has said it is not justified to malign an organisation before the investigation is completed.

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

