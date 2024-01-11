Chartered flights passé, now agents doing bulk bookings for Nicaragua

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 10

After the grounding of a chartered ‘donkey’ flight in France last month, the Indian authorities are closely watching the bulk bookings in planes to Nicaragua.

A CID official said agents had now switched to booking illegal immigrants as ‘tourists’ on normal flights. Hence, all flights with bulk reservations were being closely monitored, he said.

Sources said the grounded flight was neither the first nor the only one which had left for Nicaragua in December. In fact, two more had left days before it. The grounding of the flight has made chartering a plane a risky option for illegal immigration. “The agents are reportedly also working on sending immigrants as ‘families’ travelling together,” said the sources.

“The flights bound to Nicaragua are under scanner and each traveller profile is being scrutinised. We cannot divulge any further details,” said the CID official.

In December, 2023, a Nicaragua-bound aircraft with 303 passengers, including 260 Indians, was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking. The flight landed in Mumbai on December 26. Of the passengers who returned to India, 66 were from Gujarat, 150 from Punjab and 25 from Haryana.

As they were directed by agents, these passengers had boarded the Nicaragua-bound aircraft of a private airline at the Fujairah International Airport, UAE, on December 21, a release issued by the CID said.

However, the flight couldn’t reach Nicaragua, because it returned from France. To reach the US illegally, Indians travel to Dubai and then to Nicaragua.

