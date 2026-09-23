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Home / Haryana / Chaudhary Devi Lal University signs pact to boost student, faculty exchange

Chaudhary Devi Lal University signs pact to boost student, faculty exchange

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Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:39 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Chaudhary Devi Lal University. File
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Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam’s Hue University to promote academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed online by CDLU Vice-Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar and Hue University President Prof Nguyen Vu Quoc Hue. The five-year agreement will create opportunities for student and faculty exchanges, joint research projects and academic knowledge-sharing.

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Prof Kumar said technology had helped the two universities overcome geographical distance and come together on a common academic platform. He said the partnership would strengthen CDLU’s international academic ties and pave the way for joint research projects, faculty collaboration and wider academic engagement.

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Prof Nguyen Vu Quoc Hue said Hue University, established in 1957, was among Vietnam’s oldest universities. He said CDLU was the first Indian university with which Hue University had entered into such an academic agreement.

Under the MoU, the two universities will explore joint academic programmes, credit exchange and the exchange of undergraduate and postgraduate students for study and research.

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