Chaudhary Devi Lal varsity signs MoU with 2 Indonesian edu institutions

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 27

The Chaudhary Devi Lal University, (CDLU), Sirsa, has signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with two Indonesian universities to promote academic and cultural activities between them.

The CDLU Vice Chancellor, Prof Ajmer Singh Malik, said the MoUs were signed with Jakarta-based Universitas Sutomo and JI Raya Pushpiptek-based Pamulang Universitas. These agreements would open doors of academic, research, and cultural exchange for the CDLU, he said.

The VC said as part of the academic and cultural activities, joint workshops and an exchange programme would be organised under which CDLU professors and students would go to Indonesia for education and research. He said Indonesian students and professors would come to the CDLU under this agreement.