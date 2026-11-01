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Home / Haryana / Chautala family feud returns: Aditya calls JJP ‘Jam Ke Jimo Party’, Digvijay hits back

Chautala family feud returns: Aditya calls JJP ‘Jam Ke Jimo Party’, Digvijay hits back

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Digvijay Chautala. File
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The political rivalry between uncle and nephew, Aditya Devilal and JJP youth state president Digvijay Chautala, has resurfaced, nearly two years after the Assembly elections. The two leaders have traded sharp remarks over the Ghaggar water project and development work in the Dabwali region.

The war of words began after Digvijay addressed a public meeting at Chak Faridpur village two days ago. He alleged that several villages, including Banwala, Risalia Khera, Nuhiawali, Chak Faridpur, Bijjuwali, Godikan and Kaluana, were facing water shortages.

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Digvijay said when JJP was in the government, he had initiated a project through then Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala to channelise the Ghaggar river and bring water to agricultural fields. However, he alleged that his uncle and Aditya Devilal, who was then associated with the BJP, opposed the project out of political insecurity and persuaded the then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to stop it.

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Digvijay promised that if given an opportunity to serve in Chandigarh, he would ensure Ghaggar water reached farmers’ fields, even if it required personal sacrifice.

Responding to the allegations, Aditya Devilal took a dig at JJP, calling it ‘Jam Ke Jimo Party’ (Party of open looting). He alleged that the party had spent four-and-a-half years in power enjoying the benefits of office but failed to address people’s concerns.

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Aditya said JJP leaders were now making promises on water issues after being voted out of power. He also accused them of mocking people’s struggle for water when they were in government. He further questioned Digvijay’s political seriousness, saying the party was now taking oaths on an issue it had earlier allegedly ridiculed.

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