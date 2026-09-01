Chautala seeks relief for farmers hit by shortage of water

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has urged the state government to provide adequate compensation to paddy farmers in Sirsa and Fatehabad who are facing severe water shortages and poor rainfall.

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Chautala said farmers in the two districts were struggling because of a shortage of canal water. He said the government should step in and support farmers whose crops had been affected by the prevailing dry conditions.

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He was speaking at public meetings in several villages of the Ellenabad Assembly constituency on Sunday. The villages included Madhosinghana, Umedpura, Mehnakhera, Poharka, Mamera Chhoti, Kashikabas, Beharwala, Karmshana, Khari Sureran and Meethi Sureran.

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“On one side, Bhakra is overflowing, while Sirsa and Fatehabad are facing a shortage of canal water,” Chautala said, questioning the government’s water management and distribution system.

He also raised the issue of the strike by sanitation workers across Haryana. Chautala said the government should hold talks with the workers and resolve their genuine demands. He also referred to protests by patwaris, electricity department employees and roadways workers, saying their concerns needed to be addressed.

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On inflation, Chautala said rising prices had made it difficult for ordinary families to manage even their daily food expenses. He said household budgets had been badly affected, while the lack of employment opportunities was creating problems for the state’s youth.

Chautala also criticised the BJP government over its handling of public issues. He said people had the democratic right to raise their concerns and stage protests. He alleged that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet were avoiding discussions on important issues in the Assembly. He said blaming the previous government for every problem was not a sign of success but a failure of the present government.

During his village visits, Chautala was warmly welcomed by local residents. Later, he interacted with the media at the residence of Ellenabad Yuva JJP president Rajbir Rod. Several senior JJP leaders and party workers were also present.