Chautala villagers protest poor healthcare facilities

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 2

Residents of Chautala village in Sirsa district today staged a dharna near the CM Camp Office against poor health facilities at the community health centre (CHC) of their village.

There are five MLAs from Chautala village who made it to the Vidhan Sabha in the 2019 Assembly elections. These include INLD’s Abhay Chautala, his estranged nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Dushyant’s mother Naina Singh Chautala, Power Minister Ranjit Chautala, who is the brother of INLD patriarch Om Prakash Chautala, and Congress’s Amit Sihag.

Villagers, who reached Karnal on Sunday night after walking for around 300 km from Chautala village today assembled near the CM Camp Office and began their protest. They tried to gherao the camp office, but the police foiled their attempt. The protesting villagers said they staged a dharna for nearly three weeks outside the CHC in Chautala .

Rakesh Kumar, who led the protest, said four new born babies had died in recent months due to poor health facilities at the CHC. Several posts of specialists and para-medical staff had been lying vacant at the CHC, due to which they were not getting proper healthcare. The CHC had become only a referral centre as there was no radiographer, pediatrician and gynecologist, he alleged. “We staged a dharna outside the CHC in which all sections of society extended their support to us. When no senior officials of the district gave heed to our demand, we had to march to the CM Camp Office in Karnal on December 21,” he added. Local AAP leaders Naveen Jaihind extended their support. The protesters were detained and later released by the police.