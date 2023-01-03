Chautala villagers protest poor healthcare facilities

Karnal, January 2
Residents of Chautala village in Sirsa district today staged a dharna near the CM Camp Office against poor health facilities at the community health centre (CHC) of their village.
There are five MLAs from Chautala village who made it to the Vidhan Sabha in the 2019 Assembly elections. These include INLD’s Abhay Chautala, his estranged nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Dushyant’s mother Naina Singh Chautala, Power Minister Ranjit Chautala, who is the brother of INLD patriarch Om Prakash Chautala, and Congress’s Amit Sihag.
Villagers, who reached Karnal on Sunday night after walking for around 300 km from Chautala village today assembled near the CM Camp Office and began their protest. They tried to gherao the camp office, but the police foiled their attempt. The protesting villagers said they staged a dharna for nearly three weeks outside the CHC in Chautala .
Rakesh Kumar, who led the protest, said four new born babies had died in recent months due to poor health facilities at the CHC. Several posts of specialists and para-medical staff had been lying vacant at the CHC, due to which they were not getting proper healthcare. The CHC had become only a referral centre as there was no radiographer, pediatrician and gynecologist, he alleged. “We staged a dharna outside the CHC in which all sections of society extended their support to us. When no senior officials of the district gave heed to our demand, we had to march to the CM Camp Office in Karnal on December 21,” he added. Local AAP leaders Naveen Jaihind extended their support. The protesters were detained and later released by the police.
Had requested 5 MLAs to raise the issue in House
We had requested five MLAs hailing from the village to raise this issue in the monsoon session. But, only one MLA raised the issue, while the remaining did not take it up. — Rakesh Kumar, who led the protest
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...