Check multi-storeyed buildings with stilts: RWAs to govt

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 2

Office-bearers of the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) of various Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors, after holding a meeting here today, said they had persistently been receiving complaints about the construction of four-storeyed buildings with stilt parking in developed sectors.

They had, therefore, passed a resolution, demanding from the state government to put a check on such sort of constructions with immediate effect.

“After demolishing old houses, four-storeyed buildings with stilts are being constructed by the builders in collaboration with land owners in all developed sectors, leading to extra burden on the services of potable water, electricity, sewage and vehicle parking. Even digging up of land for stilt parking poses a serious threat to the safety of adjoining houses, as some houses have developed cracks due to it,” said Kadam Singh, convener, All Sectors Welfare Association, Rohtak.

Ramesh Khasa, president, RWA, HSVP Sector 6, said residents of all those sectors had been facing the issue of choked sewer lines, scarcity of potable water and congestion due to vehicle parking on the roads, where four-storeyed buildings with stilts were being constructed. The trend was alarming and its adverse effects would be horrible if the practice of constructing multi-storey buildings with stilt parking was not curbed soon, he added.

Dr Ranbir Singh Dahiya, RWA leader, said after the meeting today, they submitted a memorandum in the name of the Chief Minister to the district authorities, demanding a check on the practice of construction of four-storeyed buildings with stilts.