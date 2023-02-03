Check multi-storeyed buildings with stilts: RWAs to govt

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, February 2
Office-bearers of the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) of various Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors, after holding a meeting here today, said they had persistently been receiving complaints about the construction of four-storeyed buildings with stilt parking in developed sectors.
They had, therefore, passed a resolution, demanding from the state government to put a check on such sort of constructions with immediate effect.
“After demolishing old houses, four-storeyed buildings with stilts are being constructed by the builders in collaboration with land owners in all developed sectors, leading to extra burden on the services of potable water, electricity, sewage and vehicle parking. Even digging up of land for stilt parking poses a serious threat to the safety of adjoining houses, as some houses have developed cracks due to it,” said Kadam Singh, convener, All Sectors Welfare Association, Rohtak.
Ramesh Khasa, president, RWA, HSVP Sector 6, said residents of all those sectors had been facing the issue of choked sewer lines, scarcity of potable water and congestion due to vehicle parking on the roads, where four-storeyed buildings with stilts were being constructed. The trend was alarming and its adverse effects would be horrible if the practice of constructing multi-storey buildings with stilt parking was not curbed soon, he added.
Dr Ranbir Singh Dahiya, RWA leader, said after the meeting today, they submitted a memorandum in the name of the Chief Minister to the district authorities, demanding a check on the practice of construction of four-storeyed buildings with stilts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...