Check stray cattle menace

THE Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has failed to check the menace of stray cattle in the city. Bovines are often seen freely roaming around on the city roads, posing a risk of mishaps and disrupting the flow of traffic. The local authorities should promptly shift the cattle to gaushalas. Amit Baweja, Karnal

The peril of potholes

T HE Biran-Ladayan road is in a dilapidated condition, causing inconvenience to the commuters. The road is dotted with potholes, which are filled with water when it rains. The situation grows more precarious at night as commuters often fail to notice the potholes in the dark, which leads to mishaps. The authorities concerned have been dragging their feet on the matter. Vijay, Jhajjar

Ensure regular disposal of waste

A fortune was shelled out for the beautification of the Nicholson Road, but the authorities concerned are taking the need for regular sanitation and the collection of garbage in the area very casually. Stray cattle often feed on the piles of garbage dumped along the road. The Municipal Council should ensure proper collection and disposal of garbage. Sharad, Ambala

