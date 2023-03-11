Checklist for new edu policy ready: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said education was the investment that secures the future for the progress of society. The CM was addressing a meeting of vice-chancellors and registrars of the government universities in the state organised under the chairmanship of Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at the Raj Bhavan here today. Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma and Haryana State Higher Education Council chairman Brij Kishore Kuthiala were also present at the meeting.

The CM said the universities should take a pledge that every citizen of society should get benefit of new education policy and should try to fulfil every parameter created for its implementation. “Along with this, they should review the policy at every stage and make every possible effort to achieve its goals,” he added.

He said a checklist and ready-reckoner has been prepared for the new policy. “Under this policy, youth will be educated with multiple-skills in the universities. Along with education from KG-level to PG and integrated education in several universities, special attention should also be paid to research work to fully implement the NEP in the state by 2025,” said Khattar.

The CM said in the NEP, universities would have to work as self-finance centres. He said the universities should conduct employment-oriented courses, besides giving priority to technical courses, so that better employment opportunities were available to the students after completing their education.

Khattar said universities should conduct courses in PPP mode, which would make them financially self-sufficient. He said fee of the children of families, whose income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh, would be given by the government.