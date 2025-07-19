Cheer sweeps through Karnal after national-level cleanliness feat

With Karnal securing the third position in the Swachh Shehar category of Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 among cities with a population of 50,000-3 lakh, officials, employees, and councillors of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) are elated.

A cake-cutting ceremony, exchange of sweets, and cheerful applause marked the occasion at the MC office here on Friday. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta led the celebrations. She, along with councillors and senior officials, attributed the achievement to the district’s sanitation workers and to the contributions of residents.

Karnal improved its ranking not only at the national level, but also at the state level. It stood third in India, and first in the state in the Swachh Shehar category.

The Mayor said, “We achieved this goal through collective effort.” She highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the MC that contributed to the achievement.

She said GPS tracking and monitoring of garbage collection vehicles; field monitoring of sanitation workers; the ‘Meri Beat Meri Pehchan’ competition among sanitation supervisors; implementation of the 3R principles – reduce, reuse, recycle; and naming sanitation workers ‘Safai Mitras’ and ensuring their welfare through uniform and hygiene kit distribution, and health camps were some steps which helped achieve the goal.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar praised all stakeholders involved.