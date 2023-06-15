Chemical in drain kills 10 buffaloes

Rohtak, June 14
Hundreds of buffaloes recently suffered burn injuries and 10 died after bathing in Drain No. 8B passing through Bakheta village in Rohtak district. The police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bakheta sarpanch Anju.
The sarpanch maintained that the village residents take their buffaloes for bathing and drinking water to the drain. “Somebody had put a chemical in the drain, due to which the buffalos suffered burn injuries and died,” alleged Anju.
SHO Hawa Kaur said an FIR had been registered and the matter was being investigated.
Meanwhile, former minister and senior congress leader Krishan Murti Hooda has demanded a probe into the death of the buffaloes and sought compensation for the buffalo-rearing farmers.
