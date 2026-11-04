Chemical tanker overturns, catches fire on KMP Expressway in Nuh

A chemical-laden tanker overturned on a downhill stretch near the Khod Basai border area along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Nuh district on Wednesday afternoon, spilling chemicals onto the road and triggering a massive fire. The incident led to panic and traffic jams on the expressway.

The tanker driver was critically injured in the accident and admitted to a hospital. Five to six fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control. As a precautionary measure, the police halted vehicular movement on the expressway, resulting in traffic queues stretching nearly a kilometre on both sides.

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According to the police, the accident occurred around noon near Khod Basai, within the jurisdiction of the Rojka Meo police station. The tanker, which was carrying chemicals from Manesar towards Palwal, was descending a slope when the driver shifted the vehicle into neutral.

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The tanker gained speed and went out of control. It hit a divider before overturning a short distance ahead.

The driver managed to jump out of the tanker but sustained critical injuries.

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As the tanker overturned, the chemicals spilled onto the road and soon caught fire. The blaze was so intense that the spilled chemical continued to burn on the road for a considerable time.

After receiving information, teams from the police, Fire Department and district administration rushed to the spot. Firefighters launched efforts to extinguish the blaze, while the police stopped traffic from both directions as a safety measure.

“After three hours of efforts, the fire personnel managed to bring the blaze under control. The injured driver was admitted to the hospital,” said a spokesperson for the Nuh police.