Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Chemical tanker overturns, catches fire on KMP Expressway in Nuh

Chemical tanker overturns, catches fire on KMP Expressway in Nuh

Driver critically injured; blaze brought under control after three hours, traffic halted on both sides

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:13 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A chemical-laden tanker overturned on a downhill stretch near the Khod Basai border area along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Nuh district on Wednesday afternoon.
Advertisement

A chemical-laden tanker overturned on a downhill stretch near the Khod Basai border area along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Nuh district on Wednesday afternoon, spilling chemicals onto the road and triggering a massive fire. The incident led to panic and traffic jams on the expressway.

The tanker driver was critically injured in the accident and admitted to a hospital. Five to six fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control. As a precautionary measure, the police halted vehicular movement on the expressway, resulting in traffic queues stretching nearly a kilometre on both sides.

Advertisement

According to the police, the accident occurred around noon near Khod Basai, within the jurisdiction of the Rojka Meo police station. The tanker, which was carrying chemicals from Manesar towards Palwal, was descending a slope when the driver shifted the vehicle into neutral.

Advertisement

The tanker gained speed and went out of control. It hit a divider before overturning a short distance ahead.

The driver managed to jump out of the tanker but sustained critical injuries.

Advertisement

As the tanker overturned, the chemicals spilled onto the road and soon caught fire. The blaze was so intense that the spilled chemical continued to burn on the road for a considerable time.

After receiving information, teams from the police, Fire Department and district administration rushed to the spot. Firefighters launched efforts to extinguish the blaze, while the police stopped traffic from both directions as a safety measure.

“After three hours of efforts, the fire personnel managed to bring the blaze under control. The injured driver was admitted to the hospital,” said a spokesperson for the Nuh police.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts