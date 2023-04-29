Chemist booked for causing infant's death due to 'negligence'

Yamunanagar, April 28
The police have registered a case against the owner of a medical store on the charge of causing death of an infant by ‘negligence’.
Wasn’t qualified to give injection: Panel
- On the direction of the DGHS, a three-member panel of doctors probed the allegations levelled by the parents of the infant
- As per report, the chemist didn’t have the educational qualification to give medicine or injection to the child
- However, the FIR reads, “It’s not clear whether the infant died due to the injection or not.”
On the complaint of Manish Kumar of the Civil Surgeon’s office, a case was registered against the medical store owner under Section 304 of the IPC at the City police station on Thursday.
According to information, a two and a half-month-old baby, who was suffering from some disease, died on December 18, 2021.
Parents of the infant lodged a complaint with the Director General, Health Services (DGHS), Haryana, alleging that their child died due to the negligence of the medical store owner as he gave a medicine or administered an injection to the baby.
On the direction of the DGHS, a three-member committee of doctors investigated the allegations levelled by the complainant.
According to the probe panel’s report, the medical store owner/chemist did not have the educational qualification on the basis of which he could give medicine (for drinking) or injection to the child.
As per the report, it was wrong to give any kind of medicine to a child without being a registered medical practitioner. “It is, however, not clear from the facts whether the cause of death of the child was due to the injection or not. But it is clear that the owner of the medical store should have known his jurisdiction and should not have administered the injection to the infant,” the FIR reads.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states
Warns delay in registering FIR will be treated as contempt o...
Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years
Charitable institutions, tourism projects to be hit