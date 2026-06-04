Chewing gum to fight motion sickness? Rohtak university researchers secure patent

In a significant research breakthrough with potential public health benefits, researchers from the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, have been granted an Indian patent for developing a medicated chewing gum designed to prevent motion sickness during travel.

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“The patented formulation aims to provide relief from nausea, vomiting, dizziness and discomfort commonly experienced by passengers while travelling by road, rail or air. Developed as a patient-friendly alternative to conventional medicines, the chewing gum is expected to offer rapid relief without the need for water, making it particularly convenient for travellers,” said Pankaj Nain, Public Relations Officer (PRO), MDU.

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He maintained that the patent has been jointly awarded to Prof. Deepak Kaushik, Head of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Associate Professor Dr Vineet Mittal and former MDU research scholar Dr Prerna Kaushik for their collaborative research. The research team met MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Milap Punia and Registrar Prof. Sandeep Bansal and presented them with the patent approval letter.

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Congratulating the researchers, Prof. Punia said the university was committed to promoting socially relevant and solution-oriented research. “Research that directly addresses day-to-day challenges faced by society is the need of the hour. Such innovations strengthen the university’s academic and research profile while creating meaningful societal impact,” he said, urging the researchers to explore funding opportunities and commercialisation avenues for the patented technology.

Registrar Prof. Sandeep Bansal said MDU had been consistently fostering a conducive research environment to encourage innovation and interdisciplinary work. He expressed confidence that the patented formulation would prove beneficial to society and contribute to advancements in healthcare solutions.

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According to the inventors, the innovation addresses a major drawback of Promethazine — a commonly prescribed drug for motion sickness — whose bitter taste often discourages patient compliance and may aggravate nausea in some cases. To overcome this limitation, the team developed a taste-masked medicated chewing gum using specialised formulation techniques.

The researchers said the chewing gum delivers the medicine through the buccal mucosa inside the mouth, allowing quicker absorption and faster onset of action while bypassing the gastrointestinal tract. Since it requires no water for administration, the product offers added convenience during travel. Additionally, the act of chewing itself is scientifically associated with reducing nausea and dizziness.

“The formulation is also expected to benefit patients who face difficulty swallowing tablets. Researchers believe the patented product holds strong potential for future commercialisation and could emerge as an effective, travel-friendly therapeutic option for people prone to motion sickness,” said the PRO.