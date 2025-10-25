Chhath Puja rush at Ambala Cantt railway station, officials on toes

Despite no reservations and prior information about the availability of trains, enthusiastic passengers, majorly migrant labourers, continue to reach the Ambala Cantonment Railway Station in large numbers to catch trains with the hope of reaching their respective destination ahead of Chhath Puja.

As per the railway authorities, besides the routine traffic, the division has operated 72 trips of special trains to clear the rush, and more trips will be operated over the next few days in view of the festive season.

Passengers from Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh have been reaching Ambala Cantonment in buses to catch Uttar Pradesh and Bihar-bound trains. Meanwhile, the railway authorities continue to assess the situation at the railway station and plan the special trains as per the requirement.

Prepared to run more trains

A passenger, Sitaram Singh, who reached the railway station with his fellow migrant workers, said: “We have reached from Karnal but the special train has just departed. We don’t have any reservation, will get the general ticket from here only and leave for our destination. We will wait for another train for Katihar. The festival will be celebrated with the family. The railway should operate trains from all stations so that passengers don’t have to rush from other districts to catch the trains.”

Birju, another passenger, said “I work in a factory in Zirakpur and have reached here to catch a train for Saharsa with my family. Though we have a confirmed ticket of Katihar express, entering the train will be a major issue due to the festive rush."

A railway official said the railways had been operating festival special trains from Ambala, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Saharanpur to various stations of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar such as Mau, Dhanbad, Jaynagar, Patna, Kishanganj, Chhapra, Barhni and Katihar. Ample number of trains are available and the passengers are being appealed not to panic if they find the train full. The daily footfall, which is around 40,000 to 50,000 normally, increases to 80,000-90,000 a day at the Ambala Cantonment station during the festive season. The railway has made all arrangements and special trains are being operated.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Naveen Kumar said: “Besides the routine trains, special trains are being operated to clear the extra rush of the festive season. A decline in the number of passengers is being observed. However, the railway is assessing and monitoring the situation and operating the trains accordingly. So far, the special trains have made 72 trips. More trains will be operated for the convenience of passengers. In case there is a sudden rush, empty rakes are available and more special trains can be operated at a short notice.”