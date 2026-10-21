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Home / Haryana / Chhath rush on tracks: Railways line up 24 special trains via Ambala

Chhath rush on tracks: Railways line up 24 special trains via Ambala

Northern Railway to operate services till November-end; extra ticket counters, staff and security arrangements in place

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 07:03 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Passengers wait for their respective trains at Ambala Cantonment railway station on Wednesday.
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To manage the festive rush, Northern Railway is operating 24 special trains that pass through Ambala Cantonment railway station, helping passengers reach their destinations during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

According to railway officials, the special services will continue till the end of November, while more trains are expected to be introduced in the coming days.

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“A heavy rush of passengers to board the Bihar-bound trains is witnessed at the Ambala Cantonment Railway Station during the festive season, especially for the Chhath Puja. To clear the extra rush, the railway operates special trains, apart from the other trains being operated as per the normal timetable. Regular announcements are being made to provide information about the special trains, and additional staff have been stationed to ensure smooth operations,” an official said.

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According to information shared by the Railways, the special trains connect Amritsar with Jaynagar and Katihar; Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra with New Delhi; Chandigarh with Patna; Bathinda and Jammu Tawi with Varanasi; Firozpur Cantonment with Purnia Junction; Beas with New Delhi; and Barmer with Haridwar.

Railway officials said steps were also being taken to prevent overcharging by vendors and maintain food quality. Complaints against vendors would invite strict action and penalties, they added.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Yashanjit Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala Division, said several key railway stations, including Ambala Cantonment, Chandigarh, Saharanpur, Bathinda and Sirhind, had been identified for focused crowd management based on historical passenger data.

“For rush management, several important railway stations including Ambala Cantonment, Chandigarh, Saharanpur, Bathinda, and Sirhind were identified, based on the historic data, from where a large number of passengers board the trains during festive season, especially for Diwali and Chhath Puja. For smooth management and operations, additional staff have been stationed, and ample security is also being ensured at the railway stations. A war room has been set up, and senior officials have also been deployed to keep a watch on the situation and requirements,” he said.

“We are expecting that the number of passengers will turn heavy in the first week of November. Ambala is a through division; hence, a large number of trains touch the division. The Ambala division has also sought seven pairs of trains for the festive season. While three have already been notified, the remaining are expected to be notified soon. For crowd management extra ticket counters are being opened and all efforts are being made to ensure that the passengers don’t face any inconvenience,” he added.

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