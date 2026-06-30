A joint team of the Drug Control Department and Sirsa Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested the owner of a chicken shop after allegedly recovering 5,040 banned intoxicating tablets and capsules from his house in Sirsa on Tuesday.

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The accused, identified as Jabbar, was arrested during a raid at his residence in B Block following a tip-off that he was allegedly selling narcotic medicines under the cover of his meat business.

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According to officials, the joint team, led by Drug Inspector Sunil Kumar and the Anti-Narcotics Cell, searched the house and seized 5,040 tablets and capsules. The police said the accused was caught red-handed.

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The officials alleged that when the team reached the house, Jabbar tried to avoid arrest by claiming he was unwell. He had a bandage wrapped around his hand and was on an IV drip, the police said.

During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the accused neither possessed a drug licence nor operated a medical store. Investigators suspect he was using his chicken shop as a front for the illegal sale of banned medicines.

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The police said Jabbar has several criminal cases related to assault and other offences registered against him. During questioning, he allegedly did not disclose the source of the medicines. The investigators have examined his mobile phone and are trying to trace the supplier and identify others linked to the network.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway to ascertain where the drugs came from and whether more people were involved in the illegal trade.