Chief Engineer caught taking bribe

Karnal, July 26
A team of the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB), Karnal, today caught a Chief Engineer, working as Engineer-in-chief (EIC) in the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board at Panchkula office, while taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for renewing a trade licence and for the withdrawal of pending bill payments of the complainant.
The accused was identified as Mohinder Singh. The complainant said the accused had already taken Rs 35,000 from him. An ACB team laid a trap and arrested the Chief Engineer.
