Chief Engineer suspended for Yamuna flooding

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

The Haryana Government has taken action against four officers of the Irrigation Department for dereliction of duty during the floods caused by excessive water level in the Yamuna passing through Haryana region.

According to a press note, action has been taken against these officers after the report of an inquiry committee. This committee was formed to investigate the matter of non-opening of four gates of ITO Yamuna barrage during floods. The state government has suspended Sandeep Taneja, Chief Engineer of the department.

It was further said that orders have been issued to chargesheet SE Tarun Aggarwal and XEN Manoj Kumar of the department. Along with this, SDO Mukesh Verma, posted at Yamuna barrage, has been charge sheeted.

Due to heavy rains, a significant surge in the Yamuna level was witnessed and due to non-opening of four gates of the barrage near ITO in New Delhi, excess water could not be cleared in time causing massive waterlogging and floods.

Taking cognisance of this matter, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter. Irrigation Department’s Engineer-in-Chief Satbir Kadian and Chief Engineer Suresh Kumar Yadav were included as members in this committee, which was headed by Engineer-in-Chief Rakesh Chauhan.

In the report, the committee observed that these gates were submerged in flood water about 12 feet deep. Apart from it, they were also filled with silt. These gates can be opened only when both upstream and downstream silt around these gates is removed through special techniques.

It has been stated in the report that no power connection was available to carry out the process. Floods in Delhi mainly occurred due to excessive encroachment, due to which the water reached up to the Ring Road. Excessive and unplanned construction around the river is obstructing the flow of Yamuna, the report added.