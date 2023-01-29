Chief Justice: Alternative mechanisms for speedy justice being evolved

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 28

Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, Chief Justice (CJ), Punjab and Haryana High Court, said here on Friday that the legal services authorities were playing an important role to create awareness amongst the public regarding alternative disputes resolution (ADR) mechanisms for speedy and timely redress of their issues. Chief Justice Jha, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HSLSA), inaugurated the 15th ADR building of Haryana in Yamunanagar today.

On this occasion, Justice Jha also launched “Legal Aid Defence Counsels System (LADCS)” under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority in 9 districts of Haryana. In Yamunanagar, LADCS was launched physically by the Chief Justice and in remaining eight districts, Hisar, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Mewat, Bhiwani, Jind, Jhajjar and Sonepat, LADCS was launched online from the venue.

Justice Augustine George Masih, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and executive chairman of HSLSA, and Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, Administrative Judge, Sessions Division, Yamunanagar, were also present on the occasion. The CJ said effective mediation and Lok Adalat proceedings were taking place under a single roof of the ADR centre.