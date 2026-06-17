Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced several development projects aimed at accelerating the overall growth of the Badli Assembly constituency on Wednesday. He made the announcements after inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Flower Cultivation and Seed Production Technology in Munimpur village.

Advertisement

Responding to a memorandum submitted by BJP National Secretary and former Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar on the occasion, the CM announced that a modern 50-bed hospital would be constructed in Badli village to strengthen healthcare facilities. He added that Rs 1 crore had been allocated for the construction of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Bupania village.

Advertisement

A model sports stadium in Bhindawas village to promote sports and a Rs 5.87-crore BDPO office building in Machhrauli were also announced.

Advertisement

“Another Rs 52 crore will be spent on the renovation of 70 km of roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Badli Assembly constituency. Additionally, Rs 15 crore will be utilised for the renovation of 25 roads under the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board. A sum of Rs 30 crore has also been approved for upgrading the northern bypass of Badli village into a four-lane road,” he added.

The CM further maintained that for the convenience of farmers, Rs 3 crore would be spent on establishing a crop procurement centre in Badli. A similar procurement centre will also be constructed in Patoda village once suitable land becomes available.

Advertisement

To improve drainage and irrigation infrastructure, Rs 1.6 crore will be spent on lining the drain passing through Kheri Jatt, MP Majra, Badli, Pelpa and Pahsaur villages. Further, Rs 1.75 crore has been allocated for laying a pipeline up to Drain No. 8 to facilitate floodwater drainage in Girdharpur, Dhakla, Chandol and nearby areas.

Under the Mahagram Yojana, Rs 50 crore will be spent on laying sewerage lines in Badli and MP Majra, while Rs 13 crore will be utilised to strengthen the drinking water supply system.

The CM also announced an additional grant of Rs 5 crore for rural development works in the constituency. “The state government remains committed to balanced and inclusive development across Haryana and will ensure that public welfare projects are completed on priority,” he added.

On the occasion, sarpanches of many villages also joined the BJP. Speaking on the occasion, Dhankar took a jibe at the Congress, stating that the number of people joining the BJP from across the district had gone up by the day. “This trend will continue, and in the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP will win all seats in the district,” he added.