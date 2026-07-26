DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Chief Minister flags off anti-drug run in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Chief Minister flags off anti-drug run in Haryana's Yamunanagar

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:40 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Nayab Singh Saini flags off the ‘Nasha Se Jung-Yamunanagar Ke Sang’ anti-drug run on Sunday.
Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the greatest strength of any nation was its youth. “If the younger generation remains healthy, disciplined and free from drugs, the dream of building a Viksit Bharat will undoubtedly be realised,” said the Chief Minister while addressing a large gathering after flagging off the ‘Nasha Se Jung-Yamunanagar Ke Sang’ anti-drug run in Yamunanagar on Sunday.

Advertisement

He also administered a pledge to participants to stay away from drugs and urged them to become ambassadors of a drug-free society.

Advertisement

Expressing satisfaction over the enthusiastic participation of the youth, children, women, senior citizens and people from all walks of life, the Chief Minister said the overwhelming public response reflected society’s collective resolve to eradicate the menace of drug abuse.

Advertisement

He said the event was not merely a race but a celebration of the determination of Haryana’s youth and a reflection of the government’s commitment and the state’s values.

The Chief Minister said the youth of Yamunanagar had resolved to run not towards addiction but towards creating a drug-free society and fulfilling their dreams.

Advertisement

He described the event as much more than a five or 10-km race, saying it was a mass awareness movement against the social evil of drug abuse, whose message would resonate across Haryana.

He said the ‘Nasha Se Jung-Yamunanagar Ke Sang’ run was also a major outreach programme being organised under Haryana Uday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated the winners of the 10-km race. In the men’s category, Mohit from Mahendragarh secured the first prize of Rs 1 lakh, Satyam won the second prize of Rs 75,000, while Sachin Yadav from Uttar Pradesh received the third prize of Rs 51,000.

In the women’s category, Bharti from Sonepat won the first prize of Rs 1 lakh, Sonika from Bhiwani secured the second prize of Rs 75,000, while Shashi Lata from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, received the third prize of Rs 51,000. A special award was also presented to 73-year-old Triloki Nath of Panipat for completing the 10-km race.

Deputy Commissioner Preeti said about 1.25 lakh people from Yamunanagar and neighbouring states had registered for the event. Around 70,000 participants took part in the run, making it a record turnout.

Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora, Special Officer (Community Policing and Outreach) in the Chief Minister’s Office Pankaj Nain, former Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, BJP District President Rajesh Sapra, DC Preeti, SP Kamaldeep Goyal, DIPRO Dr Manoj Kumar and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts