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Home / Haryana / Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini secures investment proposals worth Rs 50K crore

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini secures investment proposals worth Rs 50K crore

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File photo
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s two-day visit to Gujarat has yielded MoUs for investment proposals worth over Rs 50,000 crore for Haryana.

The CM held one-to-one meetings with business leaders and investors in Gandhinagar. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present.

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The MoUs signed on Wednesday primarily include investment proposals worth around Rs 25,000 crore in defence, real estate, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, investment proposals worth Rs 1,400 crore have been received in the agriculture and food processing sector and Rs 2,900 crore in the semiconductor sector. MoUs have also been signed for investments in the compressed biogas and civil aviation sectors.

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He said the investment proposals reflect Haryana's industrial potential, investor-friendly policies, and the growing confidence of investors in the state.

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