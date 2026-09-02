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Home / Haryana / Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to flag off half-marathon in Rewari on September 6

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to flag off half-marathon in Rewari on September 6

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 01:17 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini. File photo
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Nearly 60,000 people have registered for a state-level half-marathon to be held in Rewari on September 6 under the Haryana Uday Abhiyan. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will flag off the event and deliver the message of a “Drug-Free Haryana” to the youth. The district administration is making arrangements for the marathon and the registration process is underway.

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Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena urged residents, particularly the youth, sportspersons, social organisations and educational institutions to participate in large numbers. He said the event would convey a collective resolve against drug abuse while promoting fitness, sports and a healthy lifestyle.

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Abhishek Meena said e-certificates would be issued to all participants. Cash prizes would also be awarded to winners of the 10-km race in both male and female categories. The first prize is Rs 1 lakh, the second Rs 50,000 and the third Rs 21,000 in each category.

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He said the goal of a “Drug-Free Haryana” could be achieved only through active participation from all sections of society. The marathon, he added, would inspire young people to adopt fitness, sports and healthy living while creating awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The registration process has been simplified, with participants able to register online by providing their name, parent’s name, age, state, district and mobile number. Registration can also be completed by scanning the QR code available on the Rewari district administration’s website.

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Registration for the 5-km run is free, while participants in the 10-km race will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Meena appealed to citizens, especially youth and sports enthusiasts, to register and ensure to participate in the event.

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