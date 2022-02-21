Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviews Gurugram hospital project

Tribune News Service

Gurugram: Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram district will be built on the public private partnership (PPP) model in Sector 102. The Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, while presiding over review meeting regarding the hospital project with officials concerned today, said the medical college and hospital would provide low cost affordable super specialty facilities. The CM said in the first phase, OPD facilities would start from September 2023. The CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Sudhir Rajpal, said the hospital would have 650 beds. There would also be 30 emergency, 40 ICU and 50 beds in trauma Centre, he added.

