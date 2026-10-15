Chief Minister Saini in Sweden to woo investors

A Haryana delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reached Sweden on Wednesday for a four-day visit aimed at attracting foreign investment, strengthening industrial partnerships and expanding cooperation in technology and sustainable development.

The delegation will be in Sweden from October 14 to 17. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel is accompanying the Chief Minister.

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Upon arrival, Indian Ambassador Anurag Bhushan accorded a traditional welcome to the delegation.

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Saini is scheduled to address India-Sweden Innovation Day on October 15. He will also hold meetings with Swedish government representatives, global industry leaders and prospective investors to explore investment opportunities across key sectors, including energy, home furnishing, real estate, defence and automobiles.

The visit will also focus on promoting sister-city partnerships and cooperation between cities, with an emphasis on sustainable urban development, technology exchange and modern urban management.

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Government-level interactions, industrial meetings, business roundtables and discussions on technology and sustainable development are also part of the programme.

The state government expects the visit to strengthen Haryana's global industrial linkages, attract investment and create fresh employment opportunities, giving a boost to the state's economic growth.