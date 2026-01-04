Chief Minister visits Chandimandir military station

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today visited Western Command at the Chandimandir military station. He was received and briefed by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Western Command.

The visit commenced with a tour of the Western Command Museum, where the Chief Minister was apprised of the Command’s rich history, major campaigns, gallantry and evolving military traditions, offering a comprehensive insight into its operational legacy.

During a detailed briefing and meeting with senior military officers, the Chief Minister was briefed on Western Command’s key achievements, including successes under Operation Sindoor and humanitarian assistance during the floods.

Ongoing recruitment rallies, youth outreach initiatives, logistics support systems, modernisation efforts, and induction of new technologies were also highlighted during the meeting.