DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Chief Minister visits Chandimandir military station

Chief Minister visits Chandimandir military station

He was received and briefed by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding, Western Command

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:11 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini being briefed by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GoC, Western Command, during his visit to the Chandimandir military station in Panchkula on Saturday.
Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today visited Western Command at the Chandimandir military station. He was received and briefed by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Western Command.

Advertisement

The visit commenced with a tour of the Western Command Museum, where the Chief Minister was apprised of the Command’s rich history, major campaigns, gallantry and evolving military traditions, offering a comprehensive insight into its operational legacy.

Advertisement

During a detailed briefing and meeting with senior military officers, the Chief Minister was briefed on Western Command’s key achievements, including successes under Operation Sindoor and humanitarian assistance during the floods.

Advertisement

Ongoing recruitment rallies, youth outreach initiatives, logistics support systems, modernisation efforts, and induction of new technologies were also highlighted during the meeting.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts