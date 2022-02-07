Chief Minister's visit to Rohtak postponed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

The Rohtak Deputy Commissioner, Captain Manoj Kumar, has informed that due to the national mourning, Haryana Chief Minister (CM), Manohar Lal Khattar’s two-day visit to Rohtak has been postponed. He said on the death of Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar, the Central Government had declared two days national mourning. Due to this, the CM’s visit to Rohtak was postponed, he added. The Tricolour would remain at half-mast for two days to pay respect to late Lata Mangeshkar, he said.

The CM was to lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of shops located on Hisar Road and Old Sabzi Mandi Road, he added. Besides, the CM was to attend science exhibition at Pandit Nekiram Sharma Government College, he said.