Chief Secretary announces measure to boost school enrolment

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

Taking into account the discussions at the 31st North Zone Council Meeting held recently in Amritsar under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal conducted a comprehensive review of the Education Department here today.

In order to achieve a 100% enrolment rate in schools by March 2024, Kaushal urged the Education Department officials to use the Parivar Pehchan Patra to track unenrolled children or dropouts between the ages of 6 and 18. In addition, in order to improve the state’s ranking in education, extensive efforts will be made to reduce the school dropout rate.

Kaushal announced that the state government would soon launch a policy to provide technical apprenticeships to students with a degree in higher secondary education. He said that this plan would benefit the state significantly, particularly in industry, where 10,000 apprenticeships are needed annually.

Proposal to raise honorarium of edu volunteers to Rs 14,000

The Education Department has reportedly sent a a proposal to the Finance Department, seeking an increase in the honorarium of education volunteers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000.

The department has also decided to engage teachers through school management committees. School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said this during a meeting with the department officials.

Gujjar further highlighted the successful completion of the pilot project in the financial year 2022-23, which involved providing dual desks to students of Class IX to Class XII in all blocks of Karnal district and one block in all the other 21 districts.

