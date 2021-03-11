Chief Secretary: Disburse 2-month pay to staff in two days

Chandigarh, June 7

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed the officers of all departments to disburse the salaries of the contractual employees and those enrolled under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam for the months of April and May within the next two days.

The officer gave these directions while presiding over the review meeting of the nigam held here today.

Kaushal directed the officers of all departments that the data of the employees sent by the nigam should also be uploaded on the portal at the earliest so that the salary invoices of the employees could be prepared. Apart from this, he directed that the biometric attendance of the employees should be ensured.

Appreciating the Health Department, the Chief Secretary said out of the 8,778 staff working in this department, the data of 8,080 has been uploaded on the portal and the remaining data would be uploaded today itself. Similarly, the data of 1,943 employees of the Irrigation Department and 1,558 employees of the Medical Education and Research Department had been uploaded. — TNS

