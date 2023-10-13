Chief Secretary discusses rail project's progress with Asian infra bank

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

State Chief Secretary and Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) Chairman Sanjeev Kaushal today held a meeting with the delegation of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to discuss the progress of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project.

This project encompasses a new 126-km broad gauge double line with a high rise overhead equipment in the state. The AIIB has sanctioned a loan of $128 million for the project’s Part A, estimated to cost Rs 2,077 crore.

HRIDC Managing Director Rajesh Agarwal also provided insights into the budget of the project’s Part-B, which was estimated to cost approximately Rs 7,086 crore.