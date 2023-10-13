Chief Secretary discusses rail project's progress with Asian infra bank

Chandigarh, October 12
State Chief Secretary and Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) Chairman Sanjeev Kaushal today held a meeting with the delegation of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to discuss the progress of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project.
This project encompasses a new 126-km broad gauge double line with a high rise overhead equipment in the state. The AIIB has sanctioned a loan of $128 million for the project’s Part A, estimated to cost Rs 2,077 crore.
HRIDC Managing Director Rajesh Agarwal also provided insights into the budget of the project’s Part-B, which was estimated to cost approximately Rs 7,086 crore.
