Chief Secretary for making Nuh horticultural hub

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday stressed on the need to position Nuh district as a leading horticultural hub for onions and tomatoes by forming farmers’ producer organisations.

Kaushal was chairing a review meeting of Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) for Behal, Laharu, Nuh, Punhana, Hathin, Nahar, and Badhra blocks.

Citing increasing demand for the two essential crops, he proposed plans to optimize processes such as sorting and cutting, thereby ensuring a more efficient supply chain within the state. He also ordered swift action to set up a Centre of Excellence in Nuh.

During the meeting, he encouraged officers to promote activities such as pottery-making and local artisanal production, envisioning a vibrant cultural revival in the region.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nuh