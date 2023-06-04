Chief Secretary inspects ‘amrit sarovars’ in Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 3

State Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today inspected ‘amrit sarovars’ being constructed at Khundewala and Sudhail villages of Yamunanagar district. In Yamunanagar district, 75 ‘amrit sarovars’ are being constructed and Kaushal directed officers to beautify these sarovars and ensure plantation nearby.

During his visit to the district, the Chief Secretary inspected the ‘amrit sarovars’ being constructed at a cost of Rs 69 lakh at Sudhail village and Rs 46 lakh at Khundewala village.

“The mission is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. In order to ensure that there is no issue of water drainage in the villages, the Union Government plans to beautify ‘amrit sarovars’ in villages across the country,” the Chief Secretary said.

He also reviewed the progress of a number of projects, including the express highway and medical college. He also enquired about the progress of road construction in the district.