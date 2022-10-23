Chief Secretary urges sanitation staff to end stir

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has appealed to the protesting safai karamcharis and Fire Brigade employees to call off their strike and join their duties keeping in mind their moral responsibility towards the society.

“From time to time, the government has accepted legitimate demands of the employees. Therefore, safai karamcharis working in the civic bodies and Fire Brigade employees should end their strike and discharge their duties with full devotion,” said Kaushal. He was speaking during a meeting with deputy commissioners and district municipal commissioners through video conferencing today.

Since ensuring the welfare of every employee is the top priority of the state government, the Essential Services Management (ESMA) Act would not be enforced, he added.

“The government does not want employees to suffer and they should also cooperate with it. They can always hold talks with the government. If they still do not return to work, the government will be forced to take a strict action in public interest,” he said.

The Chief Secretary said some employees had returned to work and in some districts, the strike had ended completely. Other employees should also return to work, he added.

Kaushal asked the deputy commissioners and district municipal commissioners that efforts should be made to end the strike by holding talks with safai karamcharis and Fire Brigade employees.