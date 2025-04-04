Chief Secy emphasises 100% Aadhaar coverage

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a meeting of the Unique Identification Implementation Committee (UIDIC) here on Wednesday, stressing the need for 100% Aadhaar penetration across the state.

To accelerate Aadhaar registration, Rastogi directed all departments, including bankers and Department of Post, to ensure the full activation of Aadhaar enrolment kits at the earliest. He emphasised the optimal utilisation of available resources to make Aadhaar services more accessible.

During the meeting, Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General, UIDAI Regional Office, Chandigarh, highlighted the need to increase Aadhaar enrolment among children aged 0-5 years. She proposed deploying Aadhaar kits at immunisation centres, with collaboration between the Health Department and the Department of Women and Child Development to ensure full coverage for young children.