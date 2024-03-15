Chief Secy seeks info on contractual staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all administrative secretaries and department heads to promptly furnish information regarding contractual employees in Group B, C, and D who have been serving for the duration ranging from five to seven years.

The order requires the submission of pertinent information within a week through special messenger to the human resources branch. The pro forma seeks details on the total number of contractual employees who have worked for more than seven years, but less than 10, as well as those, who have served for five years, but less than seven years.

Additionally, the pro forma specifies the need to categorise contractual employees who have worked beyond the period of 10 years in Group B, C, and D categories of various government departments.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.