Chief Secy seeks info on contractual staff

Chandigarh, March 14
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all administrative secretaries and department heads to promptly furnish information regarding contractual employees in Group B, C, and D who have been serving for the duration ranging from five to seven years.
The order requires the submission of pertinent information within a week through special messenger to the human resources branch. The pro forma seeks details on the total number of contractual employees who have worked for more than seven years, but less than 10, as well as those, who have served for five years, but less than seven years.
Additionally, the pro forma specifies the need to categorise contractual employees who have worked beyond the period of 10 years in Group B, C, and D categories of various government departments.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them