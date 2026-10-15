Child abuse complaints more than triple in six years: RTI

Complaints related to child abuse and violations of children’s rights from Haryana to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) more than tripled in six years, rising from 168 in 2020-21 to 562 in 2025-26, according to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The data, covering April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2026, was obtained by Subhash, convener of the Haryana Suchna Adhikar Manch. It shows a sharp rise in complaints after an initial period of relatively low numbers, followed by a decline in the latest financial year.

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Haryana recorded 168 complaints in 2020-21 and 188 in 2021-22. The number fell to 134 in 2022-23 before climbing to 436 in 2023-24 and peaking at 1,281 in 2024-25. Complaints subsequently declined by nearly 56% to 562 in 2025-26, though the figure remained more than three times the 2020-21 level.

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The trend was reflected in the national figures as well. “At the national level, the NCPCR received 1,16,124 complaints related to child abuse and violations of children’s rights during the six-year period, according to the RTI information. The annual figures stood at 5,154 in 2020-21, 5,249 in 2021-22 and 4,243 in 2022-23. Complaints then rose sharply to 46,417 in 2023-24 and 43,152 in 2024-25, before falling to 11,909 in 2025-26,” said Subhash.

He pointed out that complaints related to child abuse and violations of children’s rights had witnessed a sharp rise across the country in recent years, particularly after the Covid pandemic. “The figures underline the need for stronger child protection mechanisms, prompt redressal of complaints and greater accountability to ensure children’s rights are safeguarded,” he observed.

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The RTI information also highlighted the pendency of complaints. According to Subhash, 553 complaints filed by Haryana residents remained pending in 2025-26. The year-wise pendency figures stood at 525 in 2020-21, 354 in 2021-22, 416 in 2022-23, 765 in 2023-24 and 1,128 in 2024-25, he added.