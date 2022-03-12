Child in conflict with law gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 11

The Court of Aarti Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, sentenced a 17-year-old (child in conflict with law) to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of 5,000 for sexually abusing a minor boy. As per the information, the child in conflict with law had sexually abused an 11-year-old boy in 2021.

The child in conflict with law stated that he was a student of Class X and had no criminal record to his name. His counsel submitted that a lenient view be taken in the matter of the sentence, considering his age.

However, the public prosecutor for the State argued that the child in conflict committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon a minor boy and threatened to kill him. His act has adversely affected the psyche of the minor and submitted that maximum punishment be imposed upon him.

Deputy District Attorney Surjeet Singh said: “The victim was residing with his maternal aunt after the death of his mother. The boy was sexually abused and faced a horrid incident at the age of 11. The court has sentenced a child in conflict with law to 20 years for sexually abusing the minor boy. He has been sentenced under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and 506 of the IPC.”

The court’s order read “…He is about 17 years old. He has not completed the age of 21 years. So, in view of Section 19 (3) of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, child in conflict with law would be kept in the place of safety till he attains the age of 21 and thereafter, shall be transferred to jail.”

Man, woman get 20 years for sexually abusing minor

Sonepat: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Surchi Atreja Singh on Friday sentenced a man and a woman to two years’ imprisonment for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

The woman is the mother of the victim.

The case was reported on September 12, 2020. The complainant in his statement said his wife was in contact with Balraj, who was a ‘tantric’

“My wife and I were living separately. On September 12, 2020, my sister-in-law called me at her home. My daughter was also present there. She told me that the ‘tantric’ had come to their home in January that year and molested her,” the complainant said.

When she sounded for help, her mother supported the accused, he added.

“My wife and the man sexually assaulted my daughter. They bear her and threatened to kill her,” he said. Following the complaint, a case was registered under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.