Child marriage averted in Kurukshetra district

Kurukshetra, April 9

A team of officials led by Protection-cum-Prohibition Officer, Kurukshetra, Bhanu Gaur prevented a child marriage in the district on Tuesday.

As per information, following a tip-off that a child marriage was being solemnised at the Shahabad Markanda temple, officials reached the site and prevented the marriage.

While the girl, a resident of Ambala, was about 16 years old, the boy, a resident of Yamunanagar, was around 21 years old. Both are school dropouts. While the girl has studied till Class V, the boy has studied till Class IX.

Gaur said, “The families belonged to Ambala and Yamunanagar. The families were told not to go ahead with the marriage. They were counselled on the issue, after which they assured us that they would not solemnize the marriage. The temple authorities claimed ignorance about the facts but they have been warned of strict action if any such case is detected again.”

