 Child marriage averted in Panipat : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Child marriage averted in Panipat

Child marriage averted in Panipat

Child marriage averted in Panipat


Tribune News Service

panipat, May 9

District Women Protection Officer-cum-Child Marriage Prohibition Officer (CMPO) on Wednesday averted a child marriage in Panipat city. The bride-to-be was 13 years old and the groom 16.

CMPO Rajni Gupta said a source informed her of a marriage that was to take place on May 10 at Idgah colony and she also received an invitation card for it.

During investigation, the families were summoned with relevant documents and the bride and groom were found to be underage.

She said both families gave affidavits stating that they were unaware of the law and that they would postpone the wedding until the children came of age.

Gupta said they had launched a special campaign to spread awareness about child marriage last month as many people tried to solemnise marriages on ‘Akshya Tritya’.

“Ninety awareness camps have been organised in the district under which all banquet hall owners, pandits, religious places, beauty parlours, stitching centres, several schools and, especially people in slum areas, anganwadi workers through CDPOs, were educated. The case also came from a slum area in Idgah colony,” Gupta said.

