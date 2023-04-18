Child marriage racket busted in Faridabad, flying squad arrests 3

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 17

A joint team of the Chief Minister’s (CM’s) flying squad, District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Nav Prayas, an NGO, busted a child marriage racket in the district.

The police have rounded up three persons including the main accused Asha Devi, her sister-in-law Seema and the groom Anil, a resident of Palla colony here. A case has been registered against the accused.

Assistant Commisioner of Police (ACP) Rajesh Kumar of the Chief Minister’s flying squad said a raid was carried out by a team at a house in Rajiv Colony, Sector 58, here today. The team laid a trap by contacting Asha Devi posing as parents of a minor girl interested in marrying her to anyone.

Soon, it was found that the Asha and her gang got minor girls married to older men in return of a handsome sum of money from the groom’s side.

Kumar said while the grooms were generally widowers or divorcees, the gang used to charge hefty amounts from them to get them married to minor girls with poor financial backgrounds.

He said the team raided the house of the accused when the marriage ceremony was about to begin around 3 pm today. The accused had taken Rs one lakh from the groom for conducting the wedding and Rs 11,500 for arranging a priest. A similar ceremony was conducted last year in which Rs 60,000 was taken from the groom and the bride ended up delivering a baby at the age of 15.

The gang has been operative for the past three years, it is reported. The police have launched a probe after registration of a case in this regard, he said.