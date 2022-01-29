Child rights commission seeks welfare board for transgenders

Chandigarh, January 28

The Chairperson of the Haryana Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HCPCR), Jyoti Bainda, has written to the state Chief Minister (CM) for the constitution of a welfare board for the transgenders in the state.

The commission faces the lack of legal framework in various areas pertaining to transgenders, including the adoption of children by them.

“Recently, a memorandum seeking the rights of adoption by the transgender community was also submitted before us. The commission’s attempt, rather endeavour, is to bring regularisation into the matters related to transgenders,” said Bainda.

In Haryana, only 33 persons are beneficiaries of the financial aid provided to transgenders. “Most of them do not reveal their identity,” she said.

The commission has come across various instances where transgenders have adopted children, though there is no legal provision for this. Bainda was of the opinion that the need for the constitution of a welfare board was incumbent to ensure societal acceptance and dignity for the transgenders in society. “It would help in giving legal recognition to the children residing with them.” Bainda said she wanted to see a transgender child sitting with other children in the same classroom. She pointed out that after the constitution of the welfare board, not a single trans-person would be without government documents like identity card, ration card, voter card etc. Not only this, she assured that she would also work on getting their “right to adopt” recognised.